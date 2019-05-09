BOISE — Gov. Brad Little announced that four Idaho Community Development Block Grants will be distributed locally to benefit community development, assist with downtown revitalization and improve senior centers.
Public facilities awards go to:
- City of Heyburn — $500,000 wastewater system improvement project
- City of Gooding — $500,000 wastewater system improvement project
- Gooding County — $500,000 emergency medical services facility
A senior center award goes to Blaine County for a $142,760 senior center upgrades project.
All grant awards were reviewed and recommended by the Economic Advisory Council, with final approval granted by the governor.
The Idaho CDBG program assists Idaho cities and counties with the development of needed public infrastructure. The program is administered by Idaho Commerce with funds received annually from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. These funds are used to construct projects that benefit low and moderate-income persons, help prevent or eliminate slum and blight conditions or mitigate health and safety threats in local areas.
For more information about community grant opportunities, go to commerce.idaho.gov/communities/community-grants/.
