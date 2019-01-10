SHOSHONE — Gov. Brad Little will attend the Lincoln Days Dinner & Auction at 6 p.m. Friday at the Shoshone Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St. Other Idaho elected officials will also be present.
Enjoy a baked potato dinner at the event. Donations for the meal will be appreciated.
