Gov. Brad Little discusses state behavioral health plan with recovery providers

“Lack of access to effective behavioral healthcare has an impact on the corrections system, the judicial system, hospitals, schools, and communities, leading to challenges such as a growing prison population, overdose deaths, and a very high suicide rate just to name a few,” the strategic plan states in its executive summary.

The plan includes a list of recommendations the council developed, as well as a three-year timeline by which these will be completed. The first two recommendations are scheduled to be completed by the end of this year.

One of the recommendations calls for the development of a workforce plan to help increase the number of licensed or certified behavioral health professionals throughout the state. The other recommendation calls for improvements to the process through which the courts can order a person with a mental illness into treatment.

Dave Jeppesen, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare director — who also spoke at the event — said the council developed the plan and its recommendations by examining the state’s entire behavioral health system.