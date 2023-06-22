JEROME — Idaho Gov. Brad Little participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking of a project to widen Interstate 84 to three lanes between Twin Falls and Jerome. Construction on the project began in April.

“This project in particular does both things that we want to do: Make this road more safe, and then alleviate congestion,” Little told the guests in a speech during the groundbreaking ceremony.

Little gave some background on the steps that led to this project kicking off. In 2010, a workgroup identified that the Idaho Transportation Department would need about $250 million in funding per year to make necessary repairs and maintenance, and $250 million for infrastructure improvements and expansion to respond to growth.

The governor’s office and legislature came up with what Little described as an innovative funding source to catch Idaho up on its backlog of projects, by putting sales tax revenue from online purchases into the Transportation Expansion and Congestion Mitigation, or TECM fund.

“Now we are on a trajectory to meet those needs,” Little said.

ITD director Scott Stokes used the opportunity to thank Little for his leadership in the state’s efforts to find a funding solution that would allow ITD to accelerate projects like this one.

“I’d like to recognize today Gov. Brad Little who has taken the leadership to help us to make these investments in transportation to save lives and help our economy to grow,” Stokes said.

The project consists of widening I-84 to three lanes in each direction between the Twin Falls and Jerome interchanges. It will also feature an improved surface, with a concrete overlay on existing pavement. The 400 South bridge will be reconstructed, and the project will coordinate with planned improvements to the South Jerome interchange. Work is expected to be completed in 2025.

