The tiniest of pests confronted Celia Gould with perhaps the biggest challenge in her 16 years as director of the Idaho Department of Agriculture.

It was the pale cyst nematode, so small that it can be mistaken for a speck of dust, that created an initial ordeal for Gould, who retired in January.

Gould, of Buhl, spoke with the Times-News recently about her experiences.

Potato cyst nematodes, which can cause dramatic losses to potato crops, were detected in several eastern Idaho fields in 2006, a year before Gould walked in the doors at the Department of Agriculture.

“We had to figure out how to regulate that area and be in compliance,” Gould said. Fresh potatoes could not be shipped out of state, and businesses far away from the discovery, including a nursery in northern Idaho, were facing losses as international trade partners placed restrictions on Idaho products.

And what came later was an emotional, difficult time for Gould, who grew up loving agriculture and knows altering people's livelihoods is not a matter to be taken lightly.

Search warrants were issued so officials could gather soil samples from eastern Idaho farmers’ fields. Gould wasn’t going to send out someone else to serve the warrants. She did it herself.

“I think it was the most difficult day at my job,” she said. “If we were going to do this, if we were going to be handing people warrants, I would be me handing them to them, I am not having anyone else doing it.”

In one instance, a farmer got out of his tractor and began running the other way when he saw Gould approaching.

“I called after him; he was obviously a lot faster than me,” Gould said.

Eventually, the man turned back and they had a good discussion. The farmer had his father join the conversation.

“At the end of the day, we were crying together and hugging,” she said.

Fields were quarantined to control the pest, causing financial difficulty for affected farmers. The fields that had the pest are still regulated.

It brought to Gould’s mind a time in the 1950s that Gould’s father and uncle, one of the largest Angus breeders in the nation, were hit hard financially after they brought in a load of registered cattle from Illinois that ended up testing positive for bovine tuberculosis, infecting the herd.

“I wasn’t alive then but I heard the stories,” Gould said. And when the herd needed to be culled due to the disease, “it broke my dad’s heart because he had worked so hard to get the herd to what it was.”

Farmers and ranchers are proud people, “and when you go in with search warrants and mess with their livelihoods, you are going into the core of who they are,” Gould said. “It’s very difficult.”

It goes back to the purpose of the Idaho Department of Agriculture, which is “primarily a regulatory agency,” she said.

While many people see the “promotional” part of the department, including trade missions to distant countries, the job isn’t as glamorous as what they may see, Gould said, and she said it was a task to find a balance in working with producers and maintaining confidence in the state’s agricultural products.

“The first thing I learned was how to achieve the goal of promoting the industry I have loved forever,” she said, “but also regulating that industry in a fashion where the industry is respected and also in which consumers had trust.”

And Gould said the goal from Day One was to treat everyone fairly.

“I don’t care if their name is Joe Smith, Butch Otter (the governor who appointed Gould to the position) or Bruce Newcomb (her husband, a former speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives), everybody is treated fairly,” she said. “We had a level playing field no matter how big their operation and no matter how small their operation. Everybody gets a fair shake. We don’t have a ‘gotcha’ enforcement mentality.”

Gould, who now helps run her ranch near Buhl, said she doesn’t have regrets in the 16 years she served, as she addressed a multitude of other issues including field burning in northern Idaho, brucellosis concerns in eastern Idaho and the spread of Eurasian milfoil.

And how she is perceived by other farmers and ranchers is a question Gould says she might not want to know the answer to.

“I probably don’t want to know,” she said. “Some of them might say nice things but when you are a regulatory agency you are bound to pick up some baggage. In my 16 years I have folks that think I did alright and other folks that probably were glad to see me go.”

But one of the people who will miss Gould’s service is the state’s top state official, Gov. Brad Little.

“I have greatly appreciated Celia's wisdom, work ethic, integrity, and friendship throughout her service to the State of Idaho," Little said. "While she will be greatly missed, her retirement is well deserved.”

Chanel Tewalt, who served as deputy director for the ISDA since 2021, has been named the new director of the department.

“It was time to turn the reins over to someone who I knew was capable,” Gould said. “We had a good succession plan and I knew I had a good reinforcement team.”

Little credited Gould, who also served 16 years in the Idaho Legislature, with steering the department and agriculture industry through the recession, and increasing Idaho's agricultural exports from $1.2 billion in 2007 to nearly $2.7 billion in 2021, an accomplishment which she generously deflects the credit.

“Any credit with anything I did is shared with a great team and a great industry,” she said.

“I enjoyed the work; it was an opportunity of a lifetime, and am thankful to both governors (Gov. Otter appointed Gould to the position in 2006 and she took office in 2007),” she said. “And I miss the people.”

And she sees a bright future for Idaho agriculture.

“It’s booming,” she said. She said she was impressed by the number of food processing plants in the Magic Valley.

“The only limits we have are water and labor,” she said. “But other than that our potential is limitless.”

She is staying busy.

“I don’t know if I have had so much rest as kind of being on my own schedule, rather than being scheduled all the time,” Gould said. “It’s been nice.”

Gould said she’s glad to be in Buhl full time, to share more time with family and friends.

Boise is a great place, but is “nothing” like Buhl, said Gould, who also had her share of visiting Boise when she previously served 16 years as a legislator from District 22A.

Gould always came home on weekends. People living in Buhl are always willing to lend a hand to those in need, she said.

“Folks just step up,” she said.

She is an active participant in running the ranch. Newcomb also has a ranch near Declo.

While not being physically able to do things she used to, her son and daughter-in-law are there for the “heavy lifting,” she said. Their two children also make for a fun atmosphere.

“I have kind of become Grandma Taxi and do the things that grandmas are supposed to do at the ranch,” she said.

She gathers data, pays the bills, and cooks lunch for the crew on Mondays and Fridays. With it being calving season, she’ll occasionally check the cattle at night if everyone else is too tired, but if she finds a problem, “I’m not handling it,” she said with a smile.