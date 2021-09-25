Got the Pfizer vaccine? You may be eligible for a booster dose in Idaho

BOISE — Booster doses are now available for certain individuals who received the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Friday.

The announcement follows the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are eligible for a single booster dose are those who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months earlier and fall into one of the following categories:

People aged 65 and older

Residents of long-term care facilities

People aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions

People aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk

People aged 18-64 at an increased risk of exposure and transmission due to the type of work they do (including teachers and health care workers) or because they live or work in an institutional setting

Booster doses are available to the general public at pharmacies, clinics and health care providers statewide, but not at local hospitals. For information about locations, available vaccine brands and appointment details, use the Vaccine Finder at vaccines.gov.