Got the Pfizer vaccine? You may be eligible for a booster dose in Idaho
BOISE — Booster doses are now available for certain individuals who received the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced Friday.

The announcement follows the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization and recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are eligible for a single booster dose are those who received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months earlier and fall into one of the following categories:

  • People aged 65 and older
  • Residents of long-term care facilities
  • People aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions
  • People aged 18-49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk
  • People aged 18-64 at an increased risk of exposure and transmission due to the type of work they do (including teachers and health care workers) or because they live or work in an institutional setting

Booster doses are available to the general public at pharmacies, clinics and health care providers statewide, but not at local hospitals. For information about locations, available vaccine brands and appointment details, use the Vaccine Finder at vaccines.gov.

Proof of eligibility is not required, nor is a prescription, according to the release. All doses of the vaccine are free of charge to the patient.

Individuals who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not currently eligible for a booster dose.

Visit cdc.gov to see the CDC’s final recommendations.

