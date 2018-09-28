Subscribe for 33¢ / day

SHOSHONE —A Gooding woman died late Thursday after her car hit a dead elk on Idaho Highway 75 and then hit another vehicle head-on, Idaho State Police said. 

Rosalba Mendez Carmona, 50, was driving south on Idaho 75 north of Shoshone in a 1997 Toyota Corolla when it hit the elk near milepost 76 shortly before 11 p.m., ISP said in a statement. Mendez Carmona lost control of her car and then hit a 2001 Toyota Sequoia driven by Andrew Horting, 34, of Shoshone.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt, ISP said. Mendez Carmona died at the scene and Horting was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The road was locked for about 3 1/2 hours, ISP said.

