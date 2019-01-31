GOODING — The Gooding Volunteer Group has received a $1,500 Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services.
“The Gooding Volunteer Group is pleased to accept the community grant,” Becca Pereira, public relations volunteer, said in a statement. “It will us help purchase nature-themed playground equipment for Gooding's West Park, which will be a wonderful gathering place for families in our community to enjoy for years to come.”
In 2018, Northwest Farm Credit Services committed over $297,000 to 187 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 992 grants totaling more than $1.76 million.
For more information about future grants, go to northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities.
