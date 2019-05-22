GOODING — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3078 of Gooding is asking for volunteer assistance in putting out crosses and American flags on veterans’ graves and special blue flags for auxiliary graves. Everyone is welcome to help at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Elmwood Cemetery on Elmwood Road. A clipboard for each of four sections with the veteran and auxiliary names, grave locations and special instructions will be provided.
Consider buying a poppy Friday at venues around the community. All donations will be used to help veterans, veterans’ families and widows of veterans in the Gooding area.
Volunteers will be needed again at 5:30 p.m. June 3 to remove the crosses and flags to the storage location.
VFW Post 3078 will appreciate all participation in remembering those who have gone before us.
