Gov. Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Gooding Basque Center, at 285 Euskadi Lane in Gooding.

“Capital for a Day is a great opportunity for myself and my administration to hear from Idahoans about the needs of their community,” Little said in a statement. “It is an honor to share this tradition with the good people of Gooding and learn how we can better serve them.”