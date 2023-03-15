Gov. Brad Little’s next “Capital for a Day” event will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Gooding Basque Center, at 285 Euskadi Lane in Gooding.
“Capital for a Day is a great opportunity for myself and my administration to hear from Idahoans about the needs of their community,” Little said in a statement. “It is an honor to share this tradition with the good people of Gooding and learn how we can better serve them.”
Governor Little will be joined by several state officials to get feedback from the community on a range of issues.
Officials scheduled to be in attendance represent the following departments:
- Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs
- Idaho Commission for Libraries
- Idaho Department of Commerce
- Idaho Department of Financial Management
- Idaho Department of Health and Welfare
- Idaho Department of Labor
- Idaho Department of Lands
- Idaho Department of Water Resources
- Idaho Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources
- Idaho State Controller
- Idaho State Department of Agriculture
- Idaho State Police
- Idaho Supreme Court
- Idaho Transportation Department