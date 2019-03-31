Try 3 months for $3

GOODING — The Gooding Joint School District, in cooperation with parents and nonpublic school agencies, engages in Child Find services throughout the school year. A Child Find event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to noon Friday at Gooding Elementary School, 1045 Seventh Ave. W.

If you know of a child who is three or four years old who will not be turning five before Sept. 1 and who may have individual needs that result from disabilities or developmental delays, call 208-934-4941 to set up a screening time.

The child will be screened for delays in vision, speech, language, social skills, adaptive skills, fine and gross motor skills and cognitive skills. These children may have difficulty walking, talking, hearing, learning or may display behaviors that appear different from other children their age.

If the child qualifies, then an individual plan will be developed that lists the goals the child will work toward throughout the year. In addition to the goals in the plan, each child will work from a list of skills that are appropriate for their age level and will work toward the state core standards.

The time spent at preschool is a balance between child- and teacher-directed projects. The mix is to bridge the gap between playing at home and coming to school. The goal of the program is to improve skills in all aforementioned areas to help these children be successful in kindergarten.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments