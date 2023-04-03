A Gooding man has pleaded guilty to accepting a bribe while serving as a CDL test examiner.

Kelly Nathaniel Goodman, 71, accepted at least $38,000 in bribes between December 2017 and May 2020 in return for providing passing scores on Idaho commercial drivers license skills tests, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Goodman specifically pleaded guilty to receiving a bribe on Aug. 31, 2021, in return for giving an individual a passing score on an Idaho CDL skills test.

Goodman is scheduled to be sentenced on June 22 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

As part of a plea agreement, Goodman agreed to pay restitution to the Idaho Transportation Department and U.S. Department of Transportation, and to pay a forfeiture money judgment of at least $38,000, officials say.

A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.

Goodman was an Idaho CDL skills test examiner from the 1990s until late 2021, a position contracted out by the Idaho Transportation Department, the news release said.

In order to obtain a commercial driver’s license (CDL) in Idaho, an applicant must, among other requirements, receive a passing score from a CDL skills test examiner.

U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit credited the cooperative efforts of the FBI and U.S. Department of Transportation's Office of Inspector General, which led to the charges.