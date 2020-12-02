 Skip to main content
Gooding man dies in crash near Jerome
breaking

Gooding man dies in crash near Jerome

JEROME — A 25-year-old Gooding man was killed in a crash early Wednesday.

Idaho State Police said Jose Reyes died at the scene of the crash at milepost 161 on Interstate 84, four miles west of Jerome.

Police said Reyes was driving west in a 2011 Nissan Altima at about 6:10 a.m. when he drove off the right shoulder of the road and his car rolled before coming to rest. He was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

Police said next of kin has been notified. ISP is investigating the crash. No other information was available.

Police lights
