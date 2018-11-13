Try 1 month for 99¢
Medical plaza
CEO Tim Powers cuts the ribbon during the dedication for a new medical plaza in December 2016 at North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

GOODING — North Canyon Medical Center will roll back prices in selected areas Friday to commemorate its 100-year anniversary. For one day only, the hospital will offer selected outpatient services for $19.18.

“We wanted to find a way to commemorate our 100-year anniversary and give back to the patients who have supported us all these years and have fun with it as well. It is quite an extraordinary story of 100 years of continuous hospital-based medical care in Gooding,” CEO Tim Powers said in a statement. “To further celebrate, we will unveil a permanent history exhibit at our Health Fair next May.”

The pricing rollback applies to outpatient services in lab, X-ray and family medicine and is only available from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Patients must have a physician order for the services and will need to pay at the time of service to receive the special pricing.

The price of $19.18 applies to each selected department the patient utilizes. For example, if a patient presents an order for multiple lab tests, they will pay $19.18 for their visit to the lab, no matter how many tests were ordered. The same applies to X-rays and visits to our family medicine clinics.

For more information, call 208-934-4433 before arriving for testing that day.

