GOODING — The investigation of nearly 50 people exposed to the measles virus has ended.
The South Central Public Health District announced Thursday that the group that had been exposed to the virus while traveling in Seattle, Washington, were no longer in danger.
“None of the patients developed measles symptoms and the incubation period is now over. That means there is no more measles risk for the group unless they are exposed to the disease again,” said Cheryle Becker, Public Health Division administrator.
This news was released as reports of measles cases have been confirmed in 25 states, according to the press release from health district spokeswoman Brianna Bodily.
The epidemiology team handling the South Central Public Health District investigation confirmed 42 members of the group from Gooding had received at least one measles-mumps-rubella — or MMR — vaccination, while the other six also believed they had been vaccinated, but did not have immunization records to verify the shots.
Becker urges families to immunize children against measles. "By the time you start showing symptoms it is too late to vaccinate. The fact that most, if not all, of these travelers were immunized may have protected our entire community from a measles outbreak."
The health district plans to continue monitoring any disease outbreaks in south-central Idaho as the summer travel season ramps up, especially since exposure to measles while traveling can easily transmit the disease.
The district recommends children receive the first dose of measles vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age; another dose at four to six years of age. If planning to travel, children as young as 6 months of age can receive the MMR vaccine.
Adults may also need a measles booster if a titer blood test shows they are no longer immune to the disease, even after having been vaccinated as children, according to the Centers for Disease Control website.
