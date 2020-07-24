Gooding County Rodeo postponed, some events canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GOODING — After months of monitoring and discussion, the county has announced changes for the Gooding County Fair and Rodeo.

“This was not a knee-jerk decision,” Fair Manager Don Gill said in a statement. “I have been working with the County Commissioners and North Canyon Medical Center for months as we monitored the COVID cases and discussed the risks a large event could have on our county.

“We are devastated to change our plans for the fair & rodeo, but we all agreed it was the right decision. In addition to COVID concerns, there is a huge financial impact that had to be taken into consideration.”

Officials analyzed the impact a widespread outbreak in Gooding County could have on the community including the risk of businesses being shut down again, the risk of schools not being able to reopen and the impact an outbreak would have on local healthcare.