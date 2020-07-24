Gooding County Rodeo postponed, some events canceled

GOODING — After months of monitoring and discussion, the county has announced changes for the Gooding County Fair and Rodeo.
“This was not a knee-jerk decision,” Fair Manager Don Gill said in a statement. “I have been working with the County Commissioners and North Canyon Medical Center for months as we monitored the COVID cases and discussed the risks a large event could have on our county.
“We are devastated to change our plans for the fair & rodeo, but we all agreed it was the right decision. In addition to COVID concerns, there is a huge financial impact that had to be taken into consideration.”
Officials analyzed the impact a widespread outbreak in Gooding County could have on the community including the risk of businesses being shut down again, the risk of schools not being able to reopen and the impact an outbreak would have on local healthcare.
“This was an extremely difficult decision and one we did not take lightly,” County Commissioner Mark Bolduc said. “Just two weeks ago there was a high level of confidence we could move forward with the full event but the increase in COVID cases across Idaho the past two weeks changed that perception. While we did not want to change this event, we had to look at the long-term impacts a wide-spread outbreak could have on the residents and businesses of Gooding County.”
The following events have been canceled:
- Carnival
- Food Vendors
- Open Fair Class
- Tough Enough to Wear Pink Luncheon
The following events have been changed:
- The rodeo has been postponed with plans to monitor conditions and hopefully to proceed at a later date.
- 4-H events will continue during fair week with some adjustments to abide by social distancing guidelines.
- The Fat Stock sale will be held 10 a.m. Aug. 22 in the arena to aide with social distancing requirements.
