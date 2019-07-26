GOODING — A mosquito trapped along the Snake River has tested positive for West Nile virus.
The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District collected the mosquito in Gooding County after mosquitoes with the virus were discovered earlier this summer in Twin Falls County.
The South Central Public Health District, along with the pest abatement district, are warning residents throughout the Magic Valley to be vigilant in avoiding mosquito bites.
"Thankfully, we haven’t received any confirmed human cases of West Nile in our region this summer," said Logan Hudson, health district nurse program manager. "This is about the time of year we tend to start getting calls from the local medical providers reporting cases."
Symptoms of the virus typically include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash, according to the health district. People over 50 years old are at greater risk for serious illness from the disease, especially those suffering from serious medical conditions.
More severe infections may involve the central nervous system, the South Central Public Health District reports.
The health district recommends the following means of protection against mosquito bites:
- Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes carrying the virus are most active.
- Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.
- Installing screens on all windows and doors.
- Checking for, and draining, any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, birdbaths, old tires and other outside water features.
The heath district website has additional information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.