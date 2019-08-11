GOODING — Think you’ve seen extreme bull action? Come by the Gooding County Rodeo Arena on Wednesday for a real show, when 40 of the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association’s top bull riders tackle the toughest bulls in pro rodeo, competing for points to qualify for September’s Xtreme Bull Riding Finals in Ellensburg, Washington.
The second annual Xtreme Bull Riding at Gooding will feature two-time National Finals Rodeo entertainer Donnie Landis, “Bullfighter of the Year” Dusty Tuckness, three-time National Finals Rodeo Bullfighter Nate Jestes and seven-time Mountain State Circuit Finals Bullfighter Cade Burns.
The Gooding County Rodeo will continue at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Friday is Tough Enough to Wear Pink day, beginning with a luncheon and auction. All proceeds will be donated to the North Canyon Medical Center Mammography and Breast Cancer Awareness Program.
Live music follows the rodeo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
But if the rodeo isn’t your thing, there’s plenty to do and see this year at the county fair.
As older competitors prepared their animals and exhibits for the fair, little tykes in cowboy hats unofficially kicked off the fair Friday with stick-horse barrel racing and goat “untying” events.
But the parade, which begins Wednesday near the College of Southern Idaho’s North Side Center in Gooding, officially launches this year’s fair, themed “Branded in Success.” The line-up begins at 4 p.m. and the parade starts at 5:30, traveling north on Main Street toward the fairgrounds on the north side of town.
“We usually have a huge crowd,” parade chairman Pete Etchart told the Times-News. “The parade lasts for more than an hour.” Parade entries include horse-drawn wagons, antique cars, tractors and other farm equipment, school bands and football teams.
Parade announcers will be at Main and Fourth streets.
The carnival, featuring Brown’s Amusement, opens right after the parade with $1 rides on Wednesday night. The carnival opens again at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Exhibit halls are open every day of the fair from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
So go for the fun, try out the food, and stay for the rodeo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.