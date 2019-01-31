GOODING — The Gooding Basque Association will serve its “First Friday Dinner” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Gooding Basque Center, intersection of Idaho 26 and 46, Gooding.
The February menu will include: grilled lamb chops, pork loin with red peppers, lamb ribs, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, green beans, Basque rice, sheepherders bread and many yummy desserts.
Prices are $16 and $14 for seniors.
For more information, call Julie at 208-308-5051.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.