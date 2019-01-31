Try 1 month for 99¢

GOODING — The Gooding Basque Association will serve its “First Friday Dinner” from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Gooding Basque Center, intersection of Idaho 26 and 46, Gooding.

The February menu will include: grilled lamb chops, pork loin with red peppers, lamb ribs, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, green beans, Basque rice, sheepherders bread and many yummy desserts.

Prices are $16 and $14 for seniors.

For more information, call Julie at 208-308-5051.

