GOODING — The Gooding Basque Association will hold its monthly First Friday dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane.

The menu will include grilled lamb chops, battered cod, lamb ribs, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, rice, green beans, sheepherders bread and desserts.

The cost is $16 for adults and $14 for seniors.

For more information, call Julie at 208-308-5051.

