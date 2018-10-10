BURLEY — Bounce houses, a spook alley, pumpkin painting, trains, food, drinks and more than 30 games will come to the new Goode Motor Ford to raise money for all-inclusive playground equipment for White Pine Elementary School.
The Fall Carnival will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the store, 1096 E. Main St., Burley. The White Pine PTO organized the event.
The fun will also include several raffle prizes including a Nintendo DS, a Nintendo switch, a hoverboard, fly-fishing rods, date night packages and even a trip to Cactus Pete’s.
Goode Motor Ford has added a Drive 4UR School event where the dealership will donate $20 to the school for each test drive of a new Ford vehicle.
“If we reach 300 test drives, we will be able to raise at least $8,000 for the elementary school. It’s a big goal and a lot of work is going into this, but it’s for a really great cause,” General Manager Graydon Funk said in a statement.
“One simple test drive could help us raise enough money for the right all-inclusive equipment. We believe that all kids with all abilities deserve to have fun on the playground,” Owner Matt Cook said in a statement.
For more information, call 208-308-1889 or go to Facebook.com/GoodeMotor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.