Goode Motor Ford
Goode Motor Ford, 1096 E. Main St., Burley on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

 LAURIE WELCH, TIMES-NEWS

BURLEY — Bounce houses, a spook alley, pumpkin painting, trains, food, drinks and more than 30 games will come to the new Goode Motor Ford to raise money for all-inclusive playground equipment for White Pine Elementary School.

The Fall Carnival will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the store, 1096 E. Main St., Burley. The White Pine PTO organized the event.

The fun will also include several raffle prizes including a Nintendo DS, a Nintendo switch, a hoverboard, fly-fishing rods, date night packages and even a trip to Cactus Pete’s.

Goode Motor Ford has added a Drive 4UR School event where the dealership will donate $20 to the school for each test drive of a new Ford vehicle.

“If we reach 300 test drives, we will be able to raise at least $8,000 for the elementary school. It’s a big goal and a lot of work is going into this, but it’s for a really great cause,” General Manager Graydon Funk said in a statement.

“One simple test drive could help us raise enough money for the right all-inclusive equipment. We believe that all kids with all abilities deserve to have fun on the playground,” Owner Matt Cook said in a statement.

For more information, call 208-308-1889 or go to Facebook.com/GoodeMotor.

