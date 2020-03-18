Good-to-know COVID-19 info: What to do if you think you have coronavirus and what to do to help prevent its spread if you don't have it

TWIN FALLS — Most people in the U.S. will be exposed to COVID-19 in the coming months, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Idaho has confirmed only a handful of cases right now, but the number is going to grow.

Whether or not you think you might have the coronavirus, here’s what medical professionals are asking you to do.

If you think you have the coronavirus

Typical coronavirus symptoms include a fever, cough and difficulty breathing normally. It’s possible, however, to have the coronavirus if you don’t have those symptoms. You can also have symptoms and not have the virus.

You can be a COVID-19 carrier without having any symptoms. It takes between two days and two weeks for the virus to start making you feel sick. That’s why it’s critical to practice social distancing — avoiding crowds and maintaining six feet of space between yourself and others at all times — because you can spread the disease without knowing it.

South Central Public Health District encourages people to contact their medical provider in the following cases: