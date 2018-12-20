FILER — In just five months since 12-year-old Mia Trease died, her family has been busy helping others and creating new traditions to remember her.
The Trease family volunteered earlier this month serving meals at the Ronald McDonald House in Salt Lake City for families who need a place to stay while their children receive medical treatment.
“We’ll try to do that every year in honor of Mia,” father Matt Trease said.
The family went back to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City to talk with oncologists and nurses who treated Mia. They also started a new tradition — a yearly community softball game on Mia’s birthday. And with the help of a team, they raised nearly $8,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation through the Magic Valley Walk for Wishes in September.
In midst of mourning and helping others, they’re quick to thank community members for their support. “It just never ends,” Matt said. “It’s little things they do all the time.”
Matt and Amaris Trease, their children — 15-year-old Cooper, 9-year-old Wesley and 7-year-old Ali — and 16-year-old niece Ashlyn Jaynes gathered at their home near Twin Falls on a snowy evening Dec. 10 to talk with the Times-News about Mia and how they’re doing now.
Mia, a Filer middle schooler, died July 11 after a year-long fight against cancer. She was diagnosed in July 2017 with osteosarcoma, a type of cancer that starts in bones. The cancer originated in her thigh, femur and knee, and spread to her lungs.
Over the last year of Mia’s life, the family had the opportunity to take trips and make memories together, thanks to the help of others. They went to a Seattle Seahawks game; St. George, Utah, for spring break; and Maui, Hawaii in February through Make-A-Wish Foundation, a national nonprofit that grants wishes for children who are diagnosed with a critical illness.
Mia loved swimming in the ocean in Hawaii, her sister Ali said. “She’s like a dolphin.”
When they were on vacation, everything was different, Amaris said: There were no hospitals, no blood tests and no appointments. “Mia forgot about cancer for a week.”
In April, brother Cooper asked Mia to Filer High School’s prom. A Twin Falls store donated Mia’s dress, and owners of a local company flew Mia and her brother to prom in a helicopter.
Mia was also one of three Idaho children honored in early May by nonprofit Boise’s Got Faith.
Over the last five months, acts of kindness toward the Trease family have continued. “It’s just amazing how many people reached out to our family,” Matt said.
People bring over food. And once a month on the 11th — the date Mia died in July — the family receives flowers from an anonymous friend.
The family was also informed of plans for a new small softball field in Filer in honor of Mia. And Filer Middle School’s school rock is still painted in her honor.
Mia was a fantastic athlete, Matt said, and her classmates lost not only a friend, but a leader. “She was special. She was just special. She just always had a little group around her.” He added: “Her little classmates are amazing kids.”
For Christmas this year, it’s nice to be home, Amaris said. “It’s just been different.” She said she cries sometimes.
Matt added: “Holidays are definitely a little bit harder,” he said, but “good people are around us.”
Amaris said it helps when people send her messages with memories of Mia and photos. She enjoys hearing other people talk about how they miss Mia and love her, too.
The other day, someone tracked down the family at the Magic Valley YMCA — where Amaris exercises — about singing Christmas carols for them.
Every morning, the Trease family prays for guidance in remembering Mia. And they continue on with their lives and taking care of their family, Matt said. “We’re doing good. Mia wouldn’t have it any other way.”
