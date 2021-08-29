Good news, women! Idaho isn’t the absolute worst state for equality. One ranks lower.

BOISE — Thanks to gorgeous mountains and a thriving capital city, Idahoans often sip blissfully from a stream of flattery flowing from the outside world.

But not always. A newly released study suggests the Gem State isn’t such a desirable place after all.

Not if you’re female.

A report on “2021’s best and worst states for women’s equality” ranks Idaho second to last. The embarrassing assessment is from WalletHub, the personal finance website known for its metrics-based articles.

“Women’s rights in the U.S. have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment,” WalletHub writes, “yet many women still struggle to break the glass ceiling because of unequal treatment in society. Unfortunately, the gender gap in 21st century America has only expanded.”

And Idaho is at the bottom of the barrel.

There’s only one place in the U.S. where women have it worse, according to this analysis. Naturally, it’s our next-door neighbor to the southeast. The one that handles polygamy laws sort of like traffic violations.

What’s strange? Utah and Idaho both border the best state for women’s equality: Nevada.