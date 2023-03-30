TWIN FALLS — Brock the police dog has retired.

The 10-year-old, 100-pound German shepherd now lives life as a family dog, riding in the back of the pickup instead of a police car.

“It’s a new chapter,” said former handler Detective Clint Doerr of the Twin Falls Police Department, who takes care of the accomplished canine. “He gets to run and play, and doesn’t have to be in a kennel or crate all the time.”

It’s not that the life of a police dog is all that bad.

“These dogs live to work, more than anything else,” said Sgt. Kevin Loosli, of the special investigations unit.

And they’re dedicated.

“If you tell them to search, they are just going to search,” Doerr said. “They know what the game is — that if they find the drugs they are trying to find, there is a reward for them and they get excited.”

The police department will eventually look to replace Brock but still has three other police dogs on the force, Loosli said.

Through the years, Brock has compiled a list of finds that were directly tied to his keen sense of smell. He’s found nearly four pounds of marijuana and a half-pound of meth, a smaller amount of heroin and 216 drug-paraphernalia finds on the street.

Brock stands out among the dogs Doerr has handled.

“He’s probably the most unique dog,” he said. “He is just a fun-loving, goofy, friendly dog that enjoys working and enjoys being with other dogs.”

He was just 7 or 8 months old when he came to Idaho from Alabama, where he was born and trained, and at 8 months old was certified to work the streets, probably one of the youngest certified dogs in Idaho, Doerr said.

He’s served faithfully through the years but has recently had a few health issues. It’s common for police dogs to retire once they are between 8 and 10 years old, Loosli said.

Doerr, who began handling police dogs for the department in July 2006, has seen his share of dogs — Bleck and Carlo, and then Hector, a 90-pound beast that didn’t always get along with handlers. A couple of bites resulted in several surgeries for Doerr.

But Brock was different.

His disposition helped the police department solve drug crimes, and was “an extra tool to use to serve the community and resolve problems,” Doerr said.

“He’s made it a pleasure. He’s made it easy.”