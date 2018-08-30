TWIN FALLS — The rate of sexually transmitted diseases is up this year in south-central Idaho, following a national trend.
The South Central Public Health District urges residents to practice safer sex practices to reduce their risk of infection — including using condoms and getting tested after having sex with a new partner. The number of reported HIV, syphilis and gonorrhea cases in the region has escalated from this time last year.
“Some STDs are curable,” Christi Dawson-Skuza, a registered nurse and epidemiologist with South Central Public Health District, said in a statement. “Unfortunately there are cases that aren’t treated properly, are undiagnosed, or go untreated, which could account for some of the increase we have seen this year.”
Gonorrhea cases are the fastest rising in the Magic Valley, with a 203 percent increase compared to rates this time last year. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded an average increase of 67 percent in gonorrhea diagnoses.
“Over the years, gonorrhea has become resistant to nearly every class of antibiotics used to treat it, except to ceftriaxone, the only remaining highly effective antibiotic to treat gonorrhea in the United States,” the CDC said in a press release.
For the eight counties in Health District 5 (Twin Falls, Camas, Jerome, Minidoka, Lincoln, Cassia, Gooding and Blaine counties), between Jan. 1 and Aug. 28, 2018:
- HIV cases rose to 11, compared to eight cases during that time last year.
- Gonorrhea cases escalated to 82, compared to 27 a year ago.
- Chlamydia cases dropped to 466 from 485 a year ago.
- Syphilis cases doubled from two to four compared to last year.
“If left untreated, bacterial STDs, chlamydia and gonorrhea, can cause long-term health problems like infertility, in both men and women, and pelvic inflammatory disease in women,” Dawson-Skuza said.
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley offers STD testing and some treatment for no cost at its clinic in Twin Falls, 718 Shoshone St. E.
“We ask that they do an income declaration, but we don’t turn anybody away,” Public Relations Director Nicki Kroese said.
In 2016, Stanton Healthcare tested 128 clients for possible sexually transmitted infections. That number grew to 170 last year, with 141 people receiving testing this year through August, Kroese said. About 79 percent of clients live in Twin Falls County.
And the ratio of positive results is going up. In 2017, 34.7 percent of Stanton Healthcare’s clients tested positive for an STD, and that percentage is now 40.4 percent.
“One in 2.5 people in here are testing positive,” Kroese said. “They don’t understand the risk. It’s lack of education.”
Oftentimes, clients are also unaware that STDs can spread orally, nurse manager Angela Ewing said. Most of the clients who come in don’t have any symptoms, she said.
The age group that is most at risk are 15-24-year-olds because they are more sexually active, Kroese said.
According to the CDC, when male latex condoms are used consistently and correctly, they reduce the risk of STD and HIV transmission.
“We need to have more serious talks with our children at a younger age to let them know what the risks are,” Kroese said.
The nonprofit’s STD clinic is funded through the Twin Falls Health Initiatives Trust and private donors.
The South Central Public Health District no longer provides STD testing in Twin Falls or Jerome, but recommends people go to their primary care physician, spokeswoman Brianna Bodily said. Planned Parenthood and Family Health Services can also offer reduced fees for testing based on income, she said.
