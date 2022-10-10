Golf simulator coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Golf enthusiasts don't need to put their clubs in cold storage this winter.

Golf IN, an indoor golf center that will feature golf simulators with 13-by-10 screens, is opening in Twin Falls. A golfer will hit a ball into the screen and sensors will measure how far and direction the ball would have traveled had it been at a real golf course.

In addition, the simulator will calculate smash factor, launch angle and ball spin to help golfers hone their game.

The center, at 161 Second Avenue North, is expected to open Monday. Golfers can buy memberships or rent a simulator for a per-hour fee. Golf IN has a lounge area for customers who want to bring in their own food.

"It will be a good hangout place and hopefully create a good golf community," owner Greg Olsen said.