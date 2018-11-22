TWIN FALLS — If you’re planning to get started on Christmas shopping, some Magic Valley stores will kick off sales as early as Thanksgiving morning.
At Target in Twin Falls, employees were working this week to prepare for Gray Thursday and Black Friday, including getting products out on the floor, said Christy Lounsbury, executive team leader of logistics.
Plus, they’re working on other organizational details, including safety measures to make sure crowds of people don’t run into the store when doors open at 5 p.m. Thursday.
“There will be several people staged throughout the store to make sure that’s not happening,” Lounsbury said Tuesday.
Some Magic Valley big-box retailers are planning to open their doors on Thanksgiving to bargain hunters. Others are opting to close on the holiday and kick off their sales early Friday morning instead.
Following Gray Thursday and Black Friday, there’s Small Business Saturday, which encourages community members to shop local and support small businesses, and Cyber Monday, which features online shopping deals.
In downtown Twin Falls, there isn’t a Small Business Saturday event planned this year, but some stores are holding their own sales, said Jensen Jewelers of Idaho’s CEO Tony Prater, who is active in promoting downtown events.
Across the Pacific Northwest, interest is starting to wane when it comes to in-person Black Friday shopping, according to a survey conducted by Washington State University’s Carson College of Business.
About 78 percent of shoppers will likely shop on Cyber Monday, compared with 55 percent on Black Friday, according to survey results.
“We’ve seen an intriguing shift in consumer behavior with the pervasive use of technology in the retail industry,” WSU clinical associate professor Joan Giese said in a Nov. 15 statement. “Instead of getting to stores on Thanksgiving and waiting in line for hours to get the best Black Friday bargains, shoppers can spend time with family while also snapping up savings online.”
Of more than 1,000 people surveyed, 87 percent agreed with the idea that “Thanksgiving is about spending time with family, not shopping,” according to a statement, and 78 percent “appreciate stores that stay closed on Thanksgiving.”
Here’s a list of hours for some of the Magic Valley’s large retailers:
Magic Valley Mall: Closed Thursday and opens at 6 a.m. Friday.
The first 100 people to visit Santa Claus at the mall on Black Friday will receive a $20 mall gift card. A mall spokesman wasn’t available Tuesday to provide more information.
Hours for some individual stores in the mall may vary. Shopko opens at 2 p.m. Thursday and remains open until 10 p.m. Friday. Hobby Lobby is closed Thursday and opens at 8 a.m. Friday. JCPenney opens at 2 p.m. Thursday and remains open until 10 p.m. Friday.
Best Buy: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday.
Target: Opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and closes at 1 a.m. Friday. Reopens at 7 a.m. Friday.
Walmart: Black Friday deals begin at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Fred Meyer: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and beginning at 5 a.m. Friday.
Kmart: 6 a.m. to midnight Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
DICK’S Sporting Goods: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday and 5 a.m. Friday.
Sportsman’s Warehouse: Closed Thanksgiving. Opens at 6 a.m. Friday.
Costco: Closed Thursday. Opens at 9 a.m. Friday.
Bed Bath & Beyond: Closed Thursday. Opens at 6 a.m. Friday.
T.J. Maxx: Closed Thursday. Opens at 7 a.m. Friday.
Ross Dress for Less: Opens at 6 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday.
The Home Depot: Closed Thursday. Opens at 6 a.m. Friday.
Lowe’s: Closed Thursday. Opens at 6 a.m. Friday.
Barnes & Noble: Closed Thanksgiving. Opens at 8 a.m. Friday.
Pier 1 Imports: Closed Thanksgiving. Opens at 8 a.m. Friday.
