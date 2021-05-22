Going global: Western migration mapping project adopted by international science group to aid conservation

Kauffman said some GPS data exists across the world and in many cases data still must be gathered to create detailed and accurate maps.

“We started engaging with some of our colleagues around the world who were studying Arctic caribou and the Serengeti wildebeest and Mongolian gazelle, African elephants and zebra and all these other species that migrate,” he said. “What we saw was that all of these migrations are threatened by the same types of things. They’re all threatened mostly by barriers, fences, road development and things we do on the landscape that make migrations more difficult. We realize that for the most part none of these iconic migrations had been mapped in sufficient detail to guide their conservation.”

Biologists have learned that ungulates’ ability to move between seasonal ranges is critical for many species.

“Those animals can’t make a very good living if they stay in one place year-round,” Kauffman said. “In the case of the Serengeti wildebeest, they are essentially following the rain and the nutritious green grass that comes from those rains. Across the world you see in these ungulate populations, those that are migratory tend to be the most abundant. The reason you have 1.3 million wildebeest in the Serengeti is because those animals are able to make a great living by doing that multi 100-kilometer migration.”