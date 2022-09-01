TIMES-NEWS
Children interact with their goats Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, while they were judged during the 4-H and FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
PHOTOS/VIDEO: Goat show goes off without a hitch
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Children walk their goats while having them judged during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Willa Sisson, 2, looks over her hat while the 4-H and FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show takes place Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Ribbons await to be rewarded during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Another round of judging is about to get underway during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
A member of the Future Farmers of America holds onto their goat during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Goats stand with their handlers during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Spectators watch the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Sephora, a Nigerian Dwarf goat, chases after their handler Shantae Reeder, not shown, before the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
A goat eats Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Children hold their goats Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, during the 4-H and FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
A girl holds her goat during the 4-H and FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
A goat watches people as they walk by during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
A boy holds his goat during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
A girl walks with her goat during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Kathryn Krieck, 8, holds her goat, Updown, during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Children hold their goats during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
A boy sits with a goat during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
Goat show goes off without a hitch
Children laugh in the stands during the 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show on Thursday morning, Sept. 1, 2022, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
WATCH NOW: The 4-H-FFA Dairy Goat Quality Show at the Twin Falls County Fair
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.