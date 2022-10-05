Go carts on water

Driver and Burley Fire Department Lt. Jason Christ and his navigator wife Samantha, negotiate the winding channels of the Ontario Speedway on their way to first place in the Super Modified division of sprint boat races held in Ontario, Oregon, Saturday, Oct.1, 2022.

Working against the clock and using only hand signals, the navigator directs the driver through the tight turns of the course while being subjected to G-forces similar to those experienced by jet fighter pilots.

Last weekend’s race was the season finale for the Ontario Speedway which is one of only three sprint boat courses operating in the United States.