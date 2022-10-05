 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Go carts on water

  • 0
Go carts on water

Driver and Burley Fire Department Lt. Jason Christ and his navigator wife Samantha, negotiate the winding channels of the Ontario Speedway on their way to first place in the Super Modified division of sprint boat races held Saturday, Oct.1, 2022, in Ontario, Oregon. 

 COURTESY OF DENNIS LOPEZ

Driver and Burley Fire Department Lt. Jason Christ and his navigator wife Samantha, negotiate the winding channels of the Ontario Speedway on their way to first place in the Super Modified division of sprint boat races held in Ontario, Oregon, Saturday, Oct.1, 2022.

Working against the clock and using only hand signals, the navigator directs the driver through the tight turns of the course while being subjected to G-forces similar to those experienced by jet fighter pilots.

Last weekend’s race was the season finale for the Ontario Speedway which is one of only three sprint boat courses operating in the United States.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Winilah L. “Win” Mobley, 87, of Jerome died Sept. 30, 2022. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory, Jerome.

Death notices

Robert W. “Bob” Giltner, 74, of Jerome died Sept. 28, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Cremator…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Rescuers flock to save parrots stranded by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News