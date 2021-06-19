 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Glenns Ferry man dies in I-84 crash near Bliss
0 comments
breaking top story

Glenns Ferry man dies in I-84 crash near Bliss

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

BLISS — A Glenns Ferry man died Saturday when the pickup he was driving rolled on an interstate on-ramp.

Idaho State Police said Ian J. Robinson, 45, was going west at about 3 a.m. on the Interstate 84 on-ramp at milepost 137 in Gooding County when he lost control of the 1993 Chevy GMT-400. The truck rolled and came to a rest on the shoulder.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Robinson succumbed to his injuries at scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Next of kin has been notified.

This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US: Flag-Raising Ceremonies To Celebrate Juneteenth Held Across The Nation

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
In Idaho, far right Republicans fight for control
Politics

In Idaho, far right Republicans fight for control

The dream world for Idaho’s ascendant far right is one where state lawmakers run a sovereign nation-state free of federal oversight. It would be a place where they can outlaw all abortions, dictate what is taught in schools, have complete say over public health rules and gun laws, and take control of federal public lands, which make up more than 60% of the state.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News