Glanbia Nutritionals donates $200,000 to local charities

TWIN FALLS — Glanbia Nutritionals hosted its 29th annual Charity Challenge Golf Tournament on Monday to raise money for local nonprofit organizations in the area.
Twenty-five volunteers and 192 golfers came together at Blue Lakes Country Club on Monday, where Glanbia Nutritionals donated $200,000 to 11 organizations ranging from food banks, senior centers, critical services, mental health services and community resource centers that have an impact on the community.
“This event brings out many smiles and emotions to the local charities, golfers and volunteers," Jayde Wilson, Glanbia marketing and PR coordinator, said. "Glanbia is committed to supporting our local community and these organizations embody this commitment.”
The top five charities attended the awards banquet in the evening to receive their checks for their organization and speak on the impact this event and donation will make.
Planning for the event starts in early February with hundreds of hours put in to make the event happen. The annual event was last held in 2018 prior to the pandemic.