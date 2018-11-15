TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Transportation Department will host a new public hearing on a request to allow heavier trucks on U.S. 93 through Twin Falls.
Glanbia Nutritionals initially asked the state to allow heavier trucks to travel U.S. 93 from the Idaho 25 junction and into Twin Falls by way of Blue Lakes Boulevard. But after city officials worried about the impact to Blue Lakes Boulevard and Shoshone Street, the company changed its application.
The modified route request includes U.S. 93 from Idaho 25 to Washington Street via Pole Line Road in Twin Falls. If approved, the state will allow companies to send trucks with reducible loads weighing up to 129,000 pounds along that section of highway. Reducible loads are those shipments for which cargo or goods can be removed to make them lighter.
A public hearing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. There will be an opportunity to give verbal or written testimony.
To review the application before the hearing, or to submit comments online, go to itd.idaho.gov/freight/?target=129000-lbs-route-requests and click on 129k Pending Route Requests.
Comments can also be e-mailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to Adam Rush, Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 W. State St., Boise, ID 83703.
The deadline to submit comments is Dec. 14. For information, call 208-334-8119 or email Rush.
Glanbia is also requesting the city allow heavier loads on Washington Street in Twin Falls. That decision will be handled by the local jurisdiction, Rush said.
After Tuesday’s hearing and public comment period, a transportation subcommittee will review comments and make its recommendation to the full ITD board, he said.
Glanbia uses the route to transport liquid whey and claims that if ITD increased the current weight limit from 105,500 pounds to 129,000 pounds, its annual trips would decrease by more than 1,000 loads.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.