Glanbia accepting applications from local charities

TWIN FALLS — The 28th annual Glanbia Nutritionals Charity Challenge is accepting applications from non-profit organizations with a 501©3 status. The application process can be found online at glanbiacharitychallenge.com and will be open through May 15.

Last year the company donated more than $170,000 to nonprofit organizations within the Magic Valley with the help of our customers and vendors.

All funds awarded will be kept in the area, including where Glanbia has manufacturing plants — Gooding, Twin Falls, Richfield, and Blackfoot.

Applications will be reviewed by the donation committee and, if selected, the applicants will be asked to come in and give a short presentation to the committee in June. Our golf tournament will be on Aug. 16 at Blue Lakes Country Club.

This event has donated more than $2.7 million to date.

For additional questions, email Glanbia Nutritionals Senior Project Manager Whitney Beem at wbeem@glanbia.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0