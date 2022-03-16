Giving back to the South Hills: Local students help plant sagebrush seedlings

HANSEN — Grabbing orange dibblers and canvas bags filled with seedlings of Wyoming big sagebrush, more than 200 local students wandered Tuesday morning around a hillside in the South Hills.

Traversing over the dry, cracked ground, students listened as Idaho Department of Fish and Game officials pointed out cheatgrass — an invasive species — the dominant plant life in Antelope Valley. Once a landscape covered in dusty green sagebrush, the surrounding hills are now brown and burned.

South Hills recovering from Badger Fire: 'Naked' burned land beginning to get green Green shoots are starting to pop up on the 90,190 acres of South Hills forest and grazing land blackened in the Badger Fire.

In 2020, the Badger Fire decimated the landscape, burning more than 90,000 acres and wiping out sagebrush. While the plant can sometimes survive fire, the high heat killed the seed bank, preventing new growth. Mule deer, whitetail, sage grouse, elk, pronghorn, bighorn sheep, jackrabbits and more depend on sagebrush for food and habitat.

The planting event Monday is an annual occurrence that provides more than one benefit.

“There is just a ton of synergies here,” College of Southern Idaho professor Bill Ebener said. “It’s too good to pass up, it’s like a dream come true.”

Students not only have the opportunity to help state agencies fill a personnel need, but they can also interact with professionals and learn about potential career paths, Ebener said. Educators were also able to connect with wildlife management professionals and get a better understanding of what to teach in their classrooms.

“Like, ‘Hey we were planting the sagebrush seedlings but there was an emphasis to only putting them on the north side. What was that all about?’” he said. “This is a great opportunity to have students think critically about what they are doing and come back with lots of questions driven by their curiosity.”

The need for seed: USFS wraps up Badger Fire seeding The agency has seeded 4,400 acres of land that was torched by this fall's Badger Fire in the South Hills with native grass, flowers and shrubs.

Ebener had four of his college students volunteer along with middle- and high-school students from around the area. Twin Falls, Jerome, Murtaugh, Buhl and Burley schools participated.

Twin Falls High School freshman Wyatt Rasmussen said he was glad for an opportunity to do something outside and give back to nature.

“I was excited to do something fun and agriculture-related,” Rasmussen said.

CSI student Kate Kallenbach said everyone is connected to the landscape whether or not they choose to participate in planting events.

“I think a lot of people can be removed from this landscape which is right outside their front door, but in the distance, it just looks like a vast emptiness,” Kallenbach said. “So they can understand how important sagebrush is to the ecosystem and that they can be a part of it as well. I think there is a big change in getting to be a part of it instead of talking about it in the classroom.”

The goal was to plant 7,500 seedlings Tuesday, according to Brandon Tycz, a regional habitat biologist with Fish and Game.

“They (the students) get some ownership in this. They live here in Idaho,” Tycz said. “And everybody wants to give back and I’d say most of the people that live here in Idaho, at one point or another, are probably out hunting, or fishing, or trapping, or recreating somewhere out on the landscape.”

He said a 30% plant survival rate would be considered a win. How well the plants grow is dependent on moisture.

Fish and Game in April will host two more planting events that are open to the public. Tycz can be reached at 208-324-4359 or by emailing brandon.tycz@idfg.idaho.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0