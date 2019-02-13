TWIN FALLS — Girls on the Run has been teaching life skills through interactive lessons and running games to third- through eighth-grade girls across the country for more than 20 years.
Girls on the Run of the Wood River Valley has been delivering successful programming at all Blaine County elementary schools since 2003. Last spring, it piloted two new teams at Twin Falls area elementary schools. Twenty-three Twin Falls girls completed the 10-week twice-weekly after school program were. Teacher, parent and community volunteers delivered the program.
Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based youth development program that seeks to inspire girls to be joyful, healthy and confident. The program uses discussions and personal reflection to teach life skills including standing up for oneself and others and creating supportive relationships and healthy decision-making. At the end of the 10-week program, girls should be physically and emotionally prepared to complete a 5K event.
The spring 2019 season will run from March 4 to May 14 in Twin Falls and Fairfield at Sawtooth, Rock Creek, I.B. Perrine and Camas elementary schools. Participants will join the Spirit of the Magic Valley 5K on May 11 in Twin Falls as their culminating run/walk event.
Blaine County spring programs will run from April 1 to June 4 at Hemingway, Hailey, Alturas, Bellevue and Carey elementary schools.
The culminating 5K event will be the Color Me Fearless Run on June 1 in Hailey.
Registration for the spring program is currently open. The fee is $115, which includes registration for the end-of-season 5K event, a shirt, water bottle and season-ending goodies. Scholarships are available to those who qualify.
Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged. To register or for more information, go to GOTRSouthernIdaho.org.
Volunteer coaches are needed at all elementary school sites. You don’t need to be a runner — just have an appreciation for physical activity and a desire to inspire greatness in young girls.
New coach training will take place Feb. 23 and March 9. For more information, call 208-788-7863 or email mary.fauth@girlsontherun.org.
