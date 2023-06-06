The girlfriend of a Gooding man who was found murdered and a man who claims to be her nephew have been arrested in connection with Roger Driesel's death.

Athena Miller, 50, and Nick James, 31, were named as those arrested Tuesday in suspicion of the death of the 58-year-old man, according to a news release issued by Trevor Misseldine, Gooding County prosecuting attorney.

Preliminary autopsy results show that Driesel was killed as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. He was reported missing on May 15 and his body was found May 28 under a tarp at a shop at 1848 S. 2100 E., near where he rented a room.

Police suspect Driesel was killed the same day he was reported missing.

Miller was said to be Driesel's girlfriend, and James has claimed to be Miller’s nephew, but Misseldine told the Times-News he has not been able to verify the information.

The arrests came as a result of a joint investigation between the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office and the Gooding City Police Department.

Miller and James will be arraigned Wednesday.