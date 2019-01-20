BOISE — Girl Scouts of Silver Sage have been selling Girl Scout Cookies for decades. For most customers, the sale is the one opportunity they can get their hands on a box of Thin Mints or Samoas. Unknown to many, there has always been an option for customers to donate a box of Girl Scout Cookies through the Cookies from the Heart program to the Idaho Foodbank to help those in need.
For the fourth consecutive year, Idaho dairy farm families are partnering with the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage to make that donation go one step further. For every box donated to the Cookies from the Heart program, dairy farmers from across Idaho will also donate $1 — giving customers an opportunity to double the impact of their charitable contribution. A $5 purchase will provide a box of Girl Scout Cookies and help purchase milk by the Idaho Foodbank to help fight hunger in Idaho.
Over the past three years of this program, 23,621 boxes of cookies and $33,000 worth of milk have benefited the Idaho Food Bank. Customers can get all their favorites and make a donation through March 17. Just look for the cookie box decorated with cookies and milk. In addition to traditional sales, Girl Scouts of Silver Sage is also participating in the Digital Cookie Program, which allows girls to sell online. These customers can also take advantage of this double-donation opportunity. For more information, go to girlscouts-ssc.org to find where you can purchase a box of Cookies from the Heart.
