KIMBERLY — When the Hezeltine brothers’ metal bunk bed broke, their dad, a welder, used brackets to try and reinforce it.
But the bunks kept falling apart. And when the frame cut 10-year-old Rylan’s foot, the family threw it away.
“They have been sleeping on mattresses on the floor for about four or five months,” the boys’ mother, Tawny Christensen, said. “We didn’t have the money to replace them. This year has been rough.”
Medical issues strapped the family’s income, meaning no money for extras, she said.
On Dec. 8, a Sleep in Heavenly Peace truck rolled up in front of the family’s apartment and volunteers knocked on the door, pieces of a new hand-built bunk bed in hand.
The Twin Falls’ chapter president, Scott Butler, his wife, Jami Butler, and their son, along with volunteers Cody and Liz Bingham and their four boys, ages 3 to 10, were welcomed into the home decorated by a lit Christmas tree and family photos on the wall.
Back at the charity’s warehouse, Scott Butler gestured at the stacks of wood and power tools.
“SHP doesn’t do this,” he said. “The community does this. We deliver beds. We’re good at that.”
To build a child’s bed
The people who volunteer for a bed-build day sign up at the charity’s website. They come from the College of Southern Idaho, corporations, businesses and sometimes just a group of individuals who want to help, Scott said.
On the build day, volunteers are given brief instructions and then are put to work cutting, sanding or drilling wood, assembling headboards or staining the pieces. Others donate sheets, pillowcases or blankets for the beds. Each bunk bed comes with mattresses and is complete.
In the beginning, one of the biggest costs for the charity came from buying knee pads for the volunteers because all of the work was done on the floor. Now the work is performed on elevated surfaces.
They know what pieces of wood to buy, how it should be cut to reduce waste and what jigs to use.
And they don’t let a build go more than a few hours so volunteers don’t get too tired.
Scott Butler said they can manufacture all four components of a bed in about 2 1/2 minutes.
The first 10 bunks built took 3 1/2 weeks to complete but now the nonprofit can produce 45 bunks in 2 1/2 hours.
“We have it down to a science,” he said.
Costs for each bunk run $350, and the participating group must raise the funds for each bed.
“We like to see our communities get involved,” Scott Butler said. “It’s about taking ownership.”
Many of the volunteers have never held a power tool, he said.
Seeing how much receiving the beds means to the children and the parents keeps him and Jami going.
“Doing it as a family really helps,” Jami Butler said.
When they signed up to head the Twin Falls chapter, the couple expected to volunteer 12 to 15 hours a month. Together, they now put in about 40 hours a week for the charity.
The volunteers are all unpaid, Scott said.
Scott’s mother, Connie Butler, said their whole family has volunteered.
“It becomes infectious,” Connie said. “There nothing like coming and realizing you are giving something to a child that they don’t have.”
The shop was given to the group rent free for four years from television celebrity Mike Rowe’s Facebook series “Returning the Favor.” They were featured on the program in February and the shop is laid out so the Butlers can keep an eye on the volunteers at all the stations at once.
Delivering the beds, Scott Butler said, is extra special to him, and at first, he was somewhat hesitant to share the experience.
“When you walk into these homes you often immediately see the need,” he said.
In early December, the Twin Falls chapter alone had 100 children in need of beds.
Now, he said, he has done so many deliveries that his joy comes from watching others partake in it.
“When you send people out on a delivery, you see that joy when they come back,” he said. “If you want to have true happiness look outside yourself.”
A coat, Scott Butler said, lasts a season and toys can be broken quickly, but a bed will last for years.
“When a child has a bed, it says that someone cares,” he said. “I’ve always had a bed. Maybe it wasn’t perfect, but I wasn’t sleeping on the couch, the floor or on an air mattress.”
Fulfilling a wish
As the volunteers filed into the home, Rylan and 6-year-old Landon showed them their bedroom, decorated with orange and blue Boise State Broncos flags.
Their two sisters, ages 6 and 12, stood to the side and watched from underneath a row of children’s artwork hung from a string in the hallway, as the band of strangers began assembling the beds.
Jami Butler and Liz Bingham opened mattress packaging in the living room and the boys watched in astonishment as the mattresses escaped the plastic and expanded enough to fit the twin-sized beds.
Another round of excitement ensued as they saw the new sheets, which included a pillowcase featuring Pokemon’s Pikachu and a fleece blanket with fire trucks on it, which made Landon’s eyes dance with glee.
“It looks like it was just meant to be,” said Bingham, who brought blankets made by the family’s church group.
Landon squeezed the red blanket to his chest and said he was taking the top bunk.
“He wants to be a fireman when he grows up,” Tawny said. “It’s a blessing just to get the beds. Getting the bedding is extra.”
Tawny, who works at a hair salon, said she and her coworkers want to participate in a bed build to help pay it forward.
After the volunteers posed for a picture with the boys and their new beds, Tawny scurried off to the kitchen to retrieve two plates of goodies she made to give the volunteers in return.
