Gifts of Love, a group that helps provide Christmas presents to care center residents and their loved ones, is helping to make the holidays special. This year the group will bring gifts to four care centers in the Magic Valley.
The organization, in its 22nd year, is seeking assistance, whether it be help at one of the parties, a donation of a gift, or monetary donations.
Members of the group help the elderly pick out gifts for themselves and their loved ones, and wraps and tags them to be exchanged at a later date.
The group encourages the public to participate at one of its four parties. Everything is provided – just your helping hands are needed.
Dec. 2 – 2 p.m. Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls; and at 7:30 p.m. at Genesis Healthcare, 674 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls.
Dec. 3 – 2 p.m. at Desert View, 820 Sprague Ave., Buhl.
Dec. 4 – 2 p.m. at Oak Creek, 500 Polk Street East, Kimberly.
Donations are tax deductible, and the group will provide receipts to those who donate money or gifts.
Call Linda Ruhter at 208-734-6566 or Nadine Adams at 208-308-4924 for further information.
