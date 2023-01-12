Ghosts of the Frank: Idaho man creates 5-part video docuseries on a solo winter traverse

An avid and accomplished back-country skier from Donnelly, released a five-episode docuseries on YouTube last week.

Dan Noakes’ docuseries is about his rare, solo winter traverse across the 2.3 million-acre Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness.

The docuseries aims to take its viewers on an emotional journey as it shows Noakes to ponder what it would have been like for Salmon River pioneers to eke out an existence amid an ocean of mountains many miles from civilization.

It also examines the controversy of the National Forest Service’s decision to burn down cabins as it acquired private lands inside the Frank in the name of wilderness preservation.

His solo traverse across the Frank was a “death-defying feat,” done by very few, that tested his mental limits, Noakes said.

“It’s a fine line between thriving and surviving out there,” he said. “If you cross that threshold into the surviving territory, you can go down very quickly. To be totally candid, I actually did fear death on this trip. I feared getting hurt, getting caught in an avalanche, and my equipment failing, all which could be fatal. I would wake up in the mornings and say to myself, ‘I will make it home, maybe.’ “

Noakes started the 105-mile trip by the South Fork of the Salmon River near Warm Lake. He finished near Challis and it took him 12 days to reach his destination.

