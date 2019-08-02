TWIN FALLS — When the unmistakable churning of helicopter blades is heard overhead, many people find themselves asking, “Who’s on it and where are they going?”
When it’s the Air St. Luke’s helicopter, or one from nearby Life Flight, the answer to that question is usually a patient in urgent need of medical attention.
But where they need to go is a more complicated answer.
Brandy Bartholomew, the manager of quality patient care and safety for Air St. Luke’s, described the process.
When a call comes into dispatchers, Bartholomew said, a number of agencies respond, depending on the incident.
For a house fire, as an example, police and fire departments, a quick response unit or ambulance staffed by paramedics could arrive quickly at the scene.
Anyone who is injured would be assessed through a triage process, meaning their level of injury is determined through a series of nationally accepted protocols, Bartholomew said.
“We use the A-B-Cs,” she said, with the letters standing for Airway, Breathing and Circulation.
If an injured person is breathing, for instance, their need might not be as urgent as someone whose airway is blocked.
Once triage is performed, a patient is color-coded, Bartholomew said.
A designation of green is given to the “walking wounded” or those with minor injuries, she said.
Yellow is for those whose treatment can be delayed for a time.
Red means the need for immediate treatment is vital, due to a patient’s unconscious condition, bleeding or respiration, Bartholomew said.
The last color used is black, meaning deceased.
Air ambulances respond to the scene and fly patients in greatest need to the closest, most appropriate hospital, Bartholomew said.
Making that call involves matching the patient’s injuries to the ability of a hospital to administer treatment.
Dr. Kevin Kraal serves as medical director for Magic Valley Paramedics, Air St. Luke’s and all the quick response units in the region. Part of his job is to oversee the protocols used in making the decisions about where injured patients are taken by the ambulances or helicopters.
“The way that I get involved in that is creating patient destination guidelines,” Kraal said.
He used examples of a patient with penetrating chest trauma, which would not be treated at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, or abdominal injuries.
In the latter case, the patient would be stabilized locally then, if other injuries required, flown or transported to the closest appropriate hospital.
“We get a lot of head injuries here,” Kraal said. Because St. Luke’s Magic Valley does not have a neurosurgeon on staff, the medical crew would arrange transportation either east or west.
Hospitals are designated by level, Bartholomew said. A Level II hospital — such as Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise or Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Pocatello — has a neurosurgeon on staff 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Such a hospital can treat serious head trauma and other injuries.
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center is designated Level III because there is a general surgeon or trauma surgeon available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. While the team can handle most serious injuries, “we don’t do heads,” Bartholomew said.
For someone with head trauma, the air ambulance would fly directly from the scene of the injury to a Level II hospital.
Other hospitals, such as St. Luke’s Wood River or St. Luke’s McCall, are designated Level IV, or critical access hospitals. In the event of emergencies, their personnel would stabilize and then transfer the injured to whatever level hospital their condition requires, Bartholomew said.
Having hospitals rated by levels is important, she said, because trauma is the leading cause of death for those between the ages of 1 and 44.
In fact, trauma was added as one of the top three time-sensitive emergencies, along with heart attacks and strokes, by the Idaho State Legislature in 2015, Bartholomew said.
All these resources give first responders the ability to make the call at the site of injury, whether a multi-vehicle crash, a single-car rollover, or a violent crime scene, to collaboratively decide the best destination for their patients, and the means to get them to their destinations, whether by ground or air, Bartholomew said.
Kraal’s responsibilities include making certain the information on those hospitals is up-to-date.
“It’s a moving target,” he said. “Systems change, hospitals change.”
Keeping the crews current on where the best care for a particular injury can be provided is vital.
“Our protocols are on an app on the phone,” Kraal said.
Monthly chart reviews with the crews allow them to discuss specific details and ways to improve services.
So, the next time an air ambulance soars across the sky, those on the ground can be sure the patient isn’t just going for a joy ride.
