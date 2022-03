Get ready for your lucky day: St. Patrick's Day parade returns to downtown Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS

It’s time to get your green stuff and get your St. Paddy’s Day spirit on. There’s no better way than to start with the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

This year second time the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade will be put on by Jennifer Colvin, O’Dunken’s Draught House’s owner as of January 2020.

O’Dunkens is an Irish-themed pub downtown that has had a special place in many residents’ hearts. Colvin worked as a server there in her 20s and stayed in touch with the owners throughout the years.

When it was time for the original owners to retire, they asked Colvin and her husband to take over.

“They trusted us,” said Colvin. “We were able to make small improvements and small adjustments, but have been able to keep it authentically O’Dunken’s.”

Keeping it authentically O’Dunken’s doesn’t just mean keeping up the pub itself, but also putting on the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade.

The first year they owned the restaurant, they had planned to put on the St. Paddy’s Day festival, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be canceled. Luckily, last year they were able to do it and it was a big hit. According to Colvin, this year is going to be even bigger and better.

The festivities begin at noon March 17 in front of the pub with vendors, live music and a DJ, and green beer. The parade starts at 4:30 p.m and will roll down Main Avenue.

‘We are excited,” said Colvin. “It’s going to be a big year.”

If you are interested in being in the parade, contact O’Dunken’s or stop by in person. They are accepting up to 30 entries.

More ways to get into the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day in Southern Idaho

Fun Run & Walk

Hagerman’s 32nd St. Patrick’s Fun Run & Walk is being held from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 12 at Malad Gorge State Park near Hagerman. Following the event, they will have food and drinks as well as awards and prizes.

Tickets range from $30-$60 depending on the event. For more information and to register, visit hagermanvalleychamber.com/event/st-patricks-fun-run-copy-2

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration in Shoshone

Join Leigh Kelley for his annual St. Patrick’s Day Celebration at 2 p.m. March 19 in Shoshone.

The parade begins on North Rail Street in front of the Iron Horse Saloon. A tumbleweed race will be held just before the parade.

Following the parade, a potluck and children’s activities will be held at the Iron Horse Saloon.

St. Paddy’s Downtown Beer Crawl

at Yellow Brick Café

Celebrate St. Patrick’s weekend with all your favorite downtown restaurants, bars and breweries.

The event starts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 19, where you will receive instructions on how the crawl will work.

Be prepared so you can win some awesome prizes!

Cost is $3 a wristband and includes first green beer, a bag full of goodies and discount specials at each participating business.

For more info, visit facebook.com/events/1675130876151733.

Jaker’s Bar and Grill

Jaker’s Bar and Grill will have corn beef and cabbage as well as green beer on St. Patrick’s Day. For great deals on their beer, happy hour is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0