Get ready for a big Magic Valley road project: I-84's Kimberly interchange design released

KIMBERLY — The Idaho Transportation Department has selected a design for improvements to the interchange at Interstate 84 and Idaho Highway 50 at Exit 182, also known as the Kimberly interchange.

The proposed design was presented during an open house on Wednesday at the Rock Creek Fire Station, and members of the community were invited to view the design features included with the proposed upgrades.

Construction on the interchange is expected to begin sometime in the second half of 2022. ITD estimates the construction will last from 16 to 18 months depending on weather, and will cost an estimated $18 million.

“We started the process with public comment back in 2019,” Consultant Project Manager Dan Jones said. “This is our opportunity to share that information with the public.”

The selected design is called an “improved traditional diamond interchange,” and was chosen based on feedback from an open house and comment period. The new bridge, at a proposed width of 115 feet, will be wider than the existing bridge, which is about 70 feet wide. The design will incorporate new standards from when the bridge was originally built in 1964.

“Probably the biggest improvement will be the signals at the interchange, thus allowing traffic getting on and off the freeway to flow better,” Jones said. “Another major improvement are shoulders on the bridge, which will be really nice because there’s no shoulders on the bridge currently ... and then obviously a brand new bridge that will last 75 years.”

Other improvements to the interchange will include dedicated turn lanes on the ramps coming from the interstate, as well as dedicated turn lanes for the frontage roads on either side of the interstate. The upgrades will also include pedestrian and multipurpose sidewalks both sides of the bridge.

Many members of the community stopped by to check out the new design over the course of the open house, and IDT spokesperson Jessica Williams encouraged all who attended to leave feedback on the design.

“We value input and feedback from everyone,” Williams said. “Nobody knows the roads better than those people that travel the roads every single day.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0