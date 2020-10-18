Get out and vote: It's your most important right

TWIN FALLS — It’s election time again. Early voting started last week and runs through Oct. 30. If you can’t make it to the polls before then, be sure to vote Nov. 3.
U.S. Senate
- Jim Risch (Rep)
- Ray J. Writz (Con)
- Natalie M Fleming (Ind)
- Paulette Jordan (Dem)
Representative in Congress, Second District
- Mike Simpson (Rep)
- C. Aaron Swisher (Dem)
- Pro-Life (Con)
- Idaho Sierra Law (Lib)
Legislative District 23, State Senate
- Laura Bellegante (Dem)
- Christy Zito (Rep)
Legislative District 23, State Representative A
- Matthew Bundy (Rep)
- Benjamin Lee (Dem)
Legislative District 23, State Representative B
- Megan C. Blanksma (Rep)
- Michael Oliver (Dem)
- Tony Ullrich (Con)
Twin Falls County Commission, First District
- Jim Schouten (Ind)
- Brent D. Reinke (Rep)
Twin Falls County Commission, Second District
- Don Hall (Rep)
Twin Falls County Sheriff
- Tom Carter (Rep)
Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney
- Grant Loebs (Rep)
Fifth Judicial Magistrate Judge
- Shall Magistrate Benjamine D. Harmer be retained?
College of Southern Idaho Trustee, Zone 2
- Laird Stone
College of Southern Idaho Trustee, Zone 3
- Jack Nelsen
College of Southern Idaho Trustee, Zone 4
- Doug Howard
- Jan Mittleider
