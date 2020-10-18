 Skip to main content
Get out and vote: It's your most important right
TWIN FALLS — It’s election time again. Early voting started last week and runs through Oct. 30. If you can’t make it to the polls before then, be sure to vote Nov. 3.

U.S. Senate

  • Jim Risch (Rep)
  • Ray J. Writz (Con)
  • Natalie M Fleming (Ind)
  • Paulette Jordan (Dem)

Representative in Congress, Second District

  • Mike Simpson (Rep)
  • C. Aaron Swisher (Dem)
  • Pro-Life (Con)
  • Idaho Sierra Law (Lib)

Legislative District 23, State Senate

  • Laura Bellegante (Dem)
  • Christy Zito (Rep)

Legislative District 23, State Representative A

  • Matthew Bundy (Rep)
  • Benjamin Lee (Dem)

Legislative District 23, State Representative B

  • Megan C. Blanksma (Rep)
  • Michael Oliver (Dem)
  • Tony Ullrich (Con)

Twin Falls County Commission, First District

  • Jim Schouten (Ind)
  • Brent D. Reinke (Rep)

Twin Falls County Commission, Second District

  • Don Hall (Rep)

Twin Falls County Sheriff

  • Tom Carter (Rep)

Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney

  • Grant Loebs (Rep)

Fifth Judicial Magistrate Judge

  • Shall Magistrate Benjamine D. Harmer be retained?

College of Southern Idaho Trustee, Zone 2

  • Laird Stone

College of Southern Idaho Trustee, Zone 3

  • Jack Nelsen

College of Southern Idaho Trustee, Zone 4

  • Doug Howard
  • Jan Mittleider

TWIN FALLS COUNTY ELECTION INFO

Absentee Ballots-deadline October 23

We only mail ballots to registered voters who have a request on file in our office by

October 23. In May, we had an all-absentee election where many voters marked

the box to get an absentee ballot for this November election. This is your official

ballot.

Vote and Return your Absentee ballot

Please vote and return your absentee ballot as soon as possible. It must be in the

Clerk’s office by November 3 at 8:00 p.m. You can put one postage stamp on it

and mail it back, drop it off at any three secured drop boxes at County West, or

hand deliver it to our Election’s office. You can track the status of your absentee

ballot at Idahovotes.gov. If you have not returned your absentee ballot and want to

vote at your polling place on Election Day, please contact our office.

Early Voting

Early voting runs Tuesday, October 13 through Friday, October 30, weekdays from

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. at County West, 1st floor. Our suggestion is to get in early - by

the last three days you can expect to wait in line.

Election Day

Election Day is November 3. All polling places will be open. Polls will be open from

8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. We will have electronic pollbooks to check in voters.

Please wear a mask.

Sample Ballots and Contact Information

Visit twinfallscounty.org/election/. Contact us at 630 Addison Ave. West,

elections@tfco.org, or call 208-736-4004.

