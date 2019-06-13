TWIN FALLS — Spend breakfast with Twin Falls Police Department personnel from 7 to 11 a.m. Friday at the annual Badges and Bears event. Officers will serve guests' food that morning at the Black Bear Diner, 1725 Harrison St. N.
Proceeds will go to Idaho Special Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.