TWIN FALLS — Read, Run and Rise-up is a free public event for the youth of the Magic Valley, taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. Aug. 1 at Frontier Fields on the College of Southern Idaho campus. The event will promote physical activity, healthy lifestyles and engaged/active learning.
Play games with Twin Falls area collegiate athletes, win prizes, take home a free book and eat snacks from Chobani, Panda Express, Falls Brand, Jersey Mike’s, Jamba Juice and more.
Read, Run and Rise-up is an honors project organized by Kayler Detmer — a rising senior at Stanford University — for the Stanford University Program in Human Biology.
For more information, call 208-731-2844 or email kdetmer@stanford.edu.
