An open house on the controversial Lava Ridge wind energy proposal will be held Thursday evening in Twin Falls.

The Lava Ridge Wind Project, proposed by LS Power and Magic Valley Energy, could place as many as 400 wind turbines across an area of 300 square miles northeast of Twin Falls.

The comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement is open until March 21, 2023. The Bureau of Land Management is holding a series of open houses to give the public more information about the proposed Lava Ridge wind energy project, and to help the public and stakeholders make informed comments.

On Friday, a virtual open house will be held via Zoom.

Want to learn more? Upcoming open houses about the Lava Ridge Wind Project are as follows: 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls

2-4 p.m. Friday via Zoom: Pre-register at bit.ly/LavaRidgePublicMtg

The BLM will accept public comments through March 21, 2023. Substantive comments that identify factual errors, data gaps, relevant methods or scientific studies are the most helpful.

Comments can be submitted in the following ways:

The preferred way to comment is through the BLM’s ePlanning project site at https://bit.ly/3uu3BuV. Click on the “Participate Now” button to the right of the document link. Enter your comment and information, then click “Submit.”

Through e-mail to BLM_ID_LavaRidge@blm.gov

Delivered by hand or mail enclosed in an envelope labeled “Lava Ridge Wind Project EIS,” to Kasey Prestwich, project manager, BLM Shoshone Field Office, 400 West F Street, Shoshone, ID 83352