Gertie's Brick Oven Cookery is up for sale

TWIN FALLS — Gertie's Brick Oven Cookery is now closed for business.

Kevin Owings, the owner, said he is diabetic and needed to close the restaurant because of his health issues.

"I want to thank the Magic Valley for welcoming me into the business world and supporting me for 35 years," Owings said.

The building and land are listed for $825,000. That does not include the business name or equipment.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There has already been a large interest from the community. After announcing the closure on Facebook on Friday, he has met with four interested parties.

The Facebook announcement post has been shared more than 700 times. Community members commented words of gratitude and sadness regarding the closure.

"My target was the young family, and I proved I did that because look at all the kids that are saying 'I've grown up with Gerties,'" Owings said.

The restaurant has been in Twin Falls since 1995.

Gertie's is the second pizza business up for sale recently. Maxie's Pizza and Pasta of Twin Falls was listed for sale in August.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0